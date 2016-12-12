Trump aide: Moving embassy to Jerusalem is a priority

WASHINGTON (JTA) — A top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump said moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem is a major priority.

“That is a very big priority for this president-elect, Donald Trump,” Kellyanne Conway told conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt during his radio show Monday, according to Politico.

“It is something that our friend in Israel, a great friend in the Middle East, would appreciate and something that a lot of Jewish Americans have expressed their preference for,” Conway said. “It is a great move. It is an easy move to do based on how much he talked about that in the debates and in the sound bites.”

Congress passed a law mandating the move in 1995 that included a presidential waiver that lapses every six months. Each president since then has exercised the waiver, with President Barack Obama doing so as recently as last week, less than two months before he leaves office.

The waiver requires that the president assess that moving the embassy would pose a national security risk to the United States. U.S. administrations for decades have said that such a move would precipitate anti-American violence in Muslim lands.

JTA asked the Trump transition team whether the president-elect was consulting with his national security team on the move and when he would move the embassy. The team did not respond.