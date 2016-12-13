Palestinian woman arrested following attempted car ramming in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian woman was arrested after attempting to run over security forces at a West Bank checkpoint, Israel Police said.

The woman, identified by police as a 34-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, stopped her vehicle during the early Tuesday afternoon incident when police officers shot in the air, according to reports citing the Israel Police. She exited the car at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

“The officers fired warning shots in the air, and the female terrorist exited her vehicle with a knife and charged them screaming ‘Allahu Akbar,’ [God is great],” said police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. “She was disarmed and arrested at the scene without being injured, and the area was temporary closed off.”