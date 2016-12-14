New York rabbi injured in hit-and-run in front of his synagogue

(JTA) — A longtime rabbi in West Hempstead, New York, suffered head and hip injuries after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident in front of his synagogue.

Rabbi Yehuda Kelemer, 70, who has led the Young Israel of West Hempstead on Long Island for more than 30 years, was listed in serious but stable condition. He was hit while crossing the street; the driver fled without stopping.

The rabbi was rushed to the hospital by a passer-by, according to local media.

Police do not believe the rabbi was targeted by the driver. The accident reportedly was captured on the synagogue’s surveillance camera.