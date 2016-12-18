Palestinian, 19, reportedly killed during clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A 19-year-old Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank.

Ahmad Hazem Ata al-Rimawi was shot in the chest early Sunday morning during a riot in the Palestinian village of Beit Rima, near Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health told the Palestinian Maan news agency.

Palestinians in the area began rioting and throwing rocks at Israeli forces, injuring a Border Police officer. The security forces used riot dispersal means to halt the clashes, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF said it was aware of Palestinian reports that a rioter had been killed during the dispersal and that it would investigate.

Several arrests and searches have been conducted in the village in recent days.

The dead teen’s father, Hazem Ata al-Rimawi, was released from Israeli prison three months ago, after completing a 15-year sentence, according to Maan.