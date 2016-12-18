Report: Mossad head briefs Trump staff during secret meeting

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The head of Israel’s Mossad national intelligence agency made a secret visit to the United States to meet with members of President-elect Donald Trump staff and give a security briefing.

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen briefed the Trump staff members on the Iranian nuclear deal, the Syrian civil war, terror threats and the Palestinian issue, Ynet reported Saturday. The report did not say when the briefings took place.

The security delegation was organized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Ynet, and was led by National Security Council head Yaakov Nagel. Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer reportedly also attended the meetings.

The Israeli officials also reportedly discussed with Trump officials a proposed regional conference to jumpstart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to be held in Egypt and an anti-settlement United Nations resolution by the Palestinians and backed by New Zealand.