Trump transition team names Jason Greenblatt as special international representative

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Jason Greenblatt, the chief legal officer for the Trump Organization, as its special representative for international organization.

A Trump transition team spokeswoman made the announcement on Friday. Greenblatt will focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba, and American trade agreements with other countries, according to CNN.

Greenblatt, an Orthodox Jewish man and father of six children, also serves as the executive vice president for the Trump Organization.

He has worked as a real-estate lawyer for Trump for 19 years, and he is one of two Jewish lawyers whom Trump had said he would appoint as his Israel advisers. A Yeshiva University graduate, Greenblatt studied at a West Bank yeshiva in the mid-1980s and did armed guard duty there, along with all the other students.