Trump slams Obama for ‘disrespect’ toward Israel over UN resolution
News Brief

Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivering his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, Nov. 9, 2016. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump slammed President Barack Obama for treating Israel with “total disdain and disrespect,” referencing Obama’s decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement building.

Trump used Twitter, his social media platform of choice, to call out Obama on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump’s tweet and thanked him for his “clear-cut support for Israel.”

Two days earlier, Trump called the United Nations a “sad” institution on Twitter.

Reports about U.S. involvement in orchestrating the U.N. resolution — which passed Friday in a 14-0 vote with the U.S. abstaining — surfaced Tuesday. The Obama administration has denied any role in bringing the resolution to a vote.

