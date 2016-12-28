Trump slams Obama for ‘disrespect’ toward Israel over UN resolution

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump slammed President Barack Obama for treating Israel with “total disdain and disrespect,” referencing Obama’s decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement building.

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Trump used Twitter, his social media platform of choice, to call out Obama on Wednesday.

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump’s tweet and thanked him for his “clear-cut support for Israel.”

President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel! 🇮🇱🇺🇸@IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/lURPimG0wS — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 28, 2016

Two days earlier, Trump called the United Nations a “sad” institution on Twitter.

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Reports about U.S. involvement in orchestrating the U.N. resolution — which passed Friday in a 14-0 vote with the U.S. abstaining — surfaced Tuesday. The Obama administration has denied any role in bringing the resolution to a vote.