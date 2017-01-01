Israeli woman among 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

(JTA) — At least 39 people were killed and dozens wounded in an apparent terrorist attack on an Istanbul night club, where a man was seen firing into a crowd of revellers celebrating the new year.

An Israeli woman, Lian Zaher Nasser, 19, from the Arab-Israeli city of Tira, was killed in the attack, which occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighborhood, Army Radio reported. Nasser at first had been reported missing. Another woman from Tira, 18, was moderately wounded. Two other Israelis from Tira survived the incident unharmed.

A total of 15 of foreigners were among the ones killed in the attack, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Some revelers had jumped into the water to escape the gunfire and were being rescued by police, NTV said. One gunman shot and killed a police officer at the entrance to the club, proceeding to fire indiscriminately on people inside the club using an AK-47 assault rifle, Istanbul police said.

The whereabouts of the shooter or shooters is not widely known and Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council announced a gag order regarding the attack. A manhunt is underway, according to some Turkush media.

Attacks by terrorist organizations “are not independent of incidents happening in our region,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, vowing to do whatever is needed in the region in order to maintain security of Turkish citizens.

Turkey has struck several times various militias fighting in Syria, including Kurdish nationalists and Islamic State radicals.

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin offered his condolences to Turkey and Nasser’s family.

Our hearts are with the Turkish people at this terrible time. This is an attack on all humanity. Our prayers are with the bereaved & injured — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) January 1, 2017