Palestinians on motorbikes attack officers at West Bank checkpoint

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two Israel Border Police officers were injured in a suspected ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint by Palestinians on four motorbikes.

The attack occurred early Tuesday evening near the city of Jenin as well as near the northern Israeli city of Afula.

The motorbikes did not slow down when signaled to by the officers, according to the Israel Police. Three of the bikes broke through the checkpoint and fled. One of the bikes carrying two riders rammed the officers, injuring two, and the riders, according to the police.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the attack.

On Friday, a 35-year-old Palestinian woman was shot and seriously wounded by Israeli forces as she attempted to stab security officers at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank.