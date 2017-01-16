Amazon employee fired after anti-Semitic note found in Jewish customer’s package

(JTA) — An Amazon employee was fired after allegedly leaving a note in a package for a Jewish customer which read: “Greetings from Uncle Adolf.”

The Amazon employee correctly guessed that the woman, who purchased a toy for her niece, was Jewish based on her last name, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. The customer was not named in the article.

“Adolf” presumably referred to Adolf Hitler.

The British customer told the Daily Mail that the note found in the Amazon packaging upset her so much that she had to take two days off of work.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the woman’s friends, north London resident Liran Meydat, told the newspaper that Amazon did not take the incident seriously until he called out the company on social media.

“British Jews feel scared to speak out. I’m an Israeli and have lived here for a few years so I don’t feel scared,” he told the Daily Mail.

An Amazon spokesman told the newspaper: “We take this incident seriously and have apologized to the customer. We have investigated the matter and dismissed the individual involved.”