Crown Heights driver threatens to shoot Jewish day school crossing guard, student

(JTA) — A driver threatened to shoot a crossing guard and a child outside a Jewish day school in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

In the incident Monday afternoon the guard, 55, had asked the driver to move his car, which was blocking the sidewalk outside the Beth Rivkah Elementary School.

The driver then asked the guard: “Why are you protecting the Jewish girls?” and displayed his gun, the New York Police Department told local media. The driver then allegedly said “I’ll shoot you both.”

Police are looking for the driver.

In May, one of the school’s buses was set alight by several children. At least one of them, 11, was arrested. The bus fire was caught on surveillance camera.