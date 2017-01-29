Trump spokeswoman defends Holocaust statement omitting Jews as ‘inclusive’

(JTA) — The White House statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day didn’t mention Jews or anti-Semitism because it was intended to be “inclusive,” Trump administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN. “Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered,” Hicks said Saturday, responding to criticism by the Anti-Defamation League and others of a statement issued Friday that referred to “the victims, survivors, [and] heroes of the Holocaust” but did not mention Jews.

Hicks provided CNN with a link to a Huffington Post UK story, titled “The Holocaust’s Forgotten Victims,” which noted that in addition to the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, Adolph Hitler’s victims included “gay people, priests, gypsies, people with mental or physical disabilities, communists, trade unionists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, anarchists, Poles and other Slavic peoples, and resistance fighters.”

By contrast with the Trump statement, a 2015 statement by the Obama administration on International Holocaust Remembrance Day spoke of “the six million Jews and millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime.” A 2008 statement by President George W. Bush referred to his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel and condemned “the resurgence of anti-Semitism, that same virulent intolerance that led to the Holocaust.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt noted the omission of Jews in the Trump statement in tweets Friday, saying, “@WhiteHouse statement on #HolocaustMemorialDay, misses that it was six million Jews who perished, not just ‘innocent people'” and “Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.”

Many Jewish leaders, while acknowledging the persecution and murder of millions of other peoples under the Nazis, have nonetheless insisted that the genocide of the Jews be considered a unique goal of Hitler’s regime. In the past, similar Holocaust commemorative statements that have omitted specific mention of the Jewish victims have been decried as an attempt to “de-Judaize” the horrors of the Nazi era.

In her response to CNN, Hicks also referred the network to a statement from Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, criticizing Greenblatt and the ADL.