Montreal’s first Jewish mayor convicted of fraud and corruption
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Montreal’s first Jewish mayor convicted of fraud and corruption

Michael Applebaum in 2009. (Wikimedia Commons)

Michael Applebaum in 2009. (Wikimedia Commons)

MONTREAL (JTA) — Montreal’s first Jewish mayor is facing up to five years in prison after being convicted of fraud and corruption.

Michael Applebaum, 53, fainted while standing in court Thursday awaiting his judge-only verdict in Quebec Court, but appeared stoic as the decision was handed down, according to news reports.

He was convicted on eight of 14 charges, including corruption, conspiracy and fraud, related to his bid to gain approval for real estate projects through thousands of dollars in bribes.

Applebaum, a former shoe salesman and real estate agent, entered municipal politics in 1994, once serving as a Montreal borough mayor and chair of the city’s powerful executive committee overseeing million of dollars in budgeting.

He was named interim mayor in 2012 before his arrest in a raid by anti-corruption police at his home in June 2013.

Sentencing arguments are slated to begin Feb. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT: Search 155+ Jewish summer camps to find your perfect fit, and you may be eligible for $1,000 off! Visit OneHappyCamper.org today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News