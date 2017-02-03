Jewish woman shoved, called ‘dirty Jew’ on Manhattan train

(JTA) – A Jewish woman was verbally abused and shoved aboard a Manhattan train by a man sporting a German accent who recited an anti-Semitic pamphlet, according to a local newspaper.

The incident Monday evening aboard the C train occurred shortly after the suspect, a white man in a dark blue jacket with close-cropped blond hair, got on at the W. 23rd St. station, according to the report Thursday by the New York Daily News, which cited unnamed police sources.

The suspect shoved the woman, an unnamed 25-year-old, after shouting at her: “Dirty Jew” and “Hail the Hitler Youth!”

The suspect, carrying a black bag or briefcase, is still at large, the report said.

In an apparently unrelated incident, a swastika was found etched in an R train window at the Jay St. station Wednesday morning.

Last month, unidentified perpetrators spray painted the words “kill Jews” and a white supremacist slogan on headstones at a cemetery in Cape Cod. Earlier this week, more than a dozen Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted by anonymous callers giving a false bomb threat. It was the third time this tactic was used since November.

The incidents come amid an increase in hate crimes in some parts of the United States following the November election.

The New York Police Department said it has seen a dramatic rise in hate crimes following the election of Donald Trump, with the majority of incidents directed at Jews.

There has been a 115 percent increase in bias crimes in New York City in the month or so following the election, with Jews being targeted in 24 of the 43 incidents. The incidents represented a threefold increase from November 2015, The New York Observer reported.

New York police investigated at least 360 hate crimes in 2016, an increase of 35 percent over 2015, according to The Economist.

Trump in December said he was “so saddened” to hear about vitriol by some of his supporters against minorities. “If it helps, I will say this, and I will say right to the cameras: Stop it,” Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes.”