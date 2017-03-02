2 U of Missouri students arrested in harassment of Jewish student

(JTA) — Two University of Missouri students were arrested for alleged anti-Semitic intimidation of a Jewish student.

Campus police arrested Erich Eastman 18, and Noah Rogers, 19, both of Columbia, Missouri, earlier this week. They were released after each posting $1,500 bail.

According to the alleged victim, Eastman and Rogers have been harassing him for six months, including with anti-Semitic notes and comments.

The university’s interim chancellor, Hank Foley, in an email sent Tuesday to students and other members of the campus community said the two students’ “behavior is abhorrent and antithetical to our core value of respect. It simply will not be tolerated,” the student newspaper the Columbia Missourian reported.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case against Eastman and Rogers, who are also facing possible expulsion from the university.