Eric Garcetti elected to second term as LA mayor

(JTA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was elected to a second four-year term.

Garcetti, 46, a Democrat, was reelected on Tuesday with 81 percent of the vote, defeating 10 other opponents. Voter turnout was low, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Thank you, Los Angeles. I’m deeply honored to serve a second term as your Mayor. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) March 8, 2017

Garcetti, who was a councilman for 12 years before being elected mayor for the first time in 2013, is the son of a Jewish mother and was raised Jewish. On his father’s side, he is of mixed Italian and Mexican heritage.

Los Angeles’ 600,000 Jews, about six percent of the city population of some 4 million residents, make up the second-largest Jewish community in the United States.