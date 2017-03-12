TEL AVIV (JTA) — Israel upset Cuba, 4-1, in the second round of the World Baseball Classic, continuing the team’s unlikely run in the tournament.

After falling behind, 1-0, in the second inning Sunday, Israel took control with four consecutive runs. Four pitchers held the heavily favored Cubans to five hits, with starter Jason Marquis going 5 2/3 innings.

Israel moved to 4-0 in the international tournament in winning its opener of the second round and likely would secure a spot in the semifinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with a victory in one of its next two games — against the Netherlands on Monday and Japan on Wednesday.

Israel was the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the showcase tournament, coming in at 41st in the world. But last week in the first round, the Israelis squeaked past third-ranked South Korea, 2-1, in extra innings, outscored fourth-ranked Taiwan, 15-7, and defeated ninth-ranked the Netherlands, 4-2, to finish first in Pool A with a 3-0 record.