Adam Krief, Jewish father of 3 whose bone marrow search inspired celebrities, dies

(JTA) — Adam Krief, a Jewish cancer patient whose search for a bone marrow donor captured the attention of social media and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Mayim Bialik and Jason Biggs, has died.
Krief, a father of three from Los Angeles, died Tuesday, a family friend confirmed to JTA. He was 31.
Krief was diagnosed with primary myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer that is likely fatal if a stem cell transplant match is not found. To find an HLA, or gene complex match for Krief — something more difficult to track down than a blood type match — drives were held around the world, including in North America, Israel, France and Mexico.
Kardashian posted about Krief on Facebook in September, saying he was a friend of a friend.
A bone-marrow donor was found last December – seven matches were found, in fact, through the donor drives organized for him.
“This is what cloud 9 looks like … I’m so grateful to let you all know that a donor has been found,” Krief wrote at the time, sharing a video with two of his children.
The Hope 4 Adam Facebook page on March 8 called for a Worldwide Unity Shabbat for March 11 and March 18 for the recovery of Krief, asking followers to “Help us bring about a miracle.”
Help us bring about a miracle 🌟
Posted by Hope 4 Adam on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
On Monday, the Eretz Kabbalah Facebook page of the Los Angeles-based Eretz Cultural Center posted a call for followers to recite Tehillim, or psalms, on behalf of Krief.
“After a long search for a bone-marrow match to save his life, he finally received one. However, after some complications, he is said to only have a few hours to live,” the post said.
Krief is survived by his wife, Lia, and his young children.
Adam is a 31 year old father of three. After a long search for a bone-marrow match to save his life, he finally received one. However, after some complications, he is said to only have a few hours to live. If you have a minute, please click the link in our bio and say a quick prayer. The website is a joint Tehillim read which means each person reads one portion and together we complete the Sefer Tehillim. Just read the short paragraph that pops up and click that you've read it. ******LINK IN BIO⬆️******💙🙏🏼 #Hope4Adam
RELATED:
Jewish cancer patient finds bone marrow transplant following worldwide search, Kim Kardashian’s pitch