Palestinian terrorist who killed American student Ezra Schwartz gets 4 life sentences

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Palestinian terrorist who killed American yeshiva student Ezra Schwartz and three others was sentenced to four life sentences for the November 2015 attack.

Mohammed Abed Odeh Harub was sentenced Sunday in an Israeli military court. He also was ordered to pay about $200,000 to the families of the victims, Ynet reported.

Schwartz, from Sharon, Massachusetts, was on a gap year studying at a yeshiva in Israel. He was to start business school at Rutgers University in New Jersey in the fall of 2016.

He was killed when Harub opened fire near Alon Shvut in the Etzion bloc of the West Bank on a minivan full of students and teachers from Yeshivat Ashreinu in Beit Shemesh, who were volunteering to clear a nearby park.