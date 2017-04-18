Netanyahu pokes fun as his changing hair color in Twitter video

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poked fun at his changing hair color in a video clip posted on his Twitter feed.

In recent weeks Netanyahu has come under scrutiny in the Israeli media over his hair color, which went from gray, to dark gray, to brown.

In the 32-second clip released on Sunday, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are seen enjoying the scenery during a trip to the Galilee in northern Israel.

“Just look at how beautiful it is here in the nature of the Galilee. Everything is wonderful. It is all blossoming and beautiful. It is all green, and a bit brown, and I am not talking about the color of my hair, okay?” Netanyahu says as his wife laughs.

He continues: “By the way, they say that brown is the new gray. But I assure you, if you wait a few weeks, the old gray will return.”