Anti-Semitic, racist fliers found on Princeton campus

(JTA) — Fliers with anti-Semitic, racist and anti-immigrant messages were posted on the campus of Princeton University.

The fliers were discovered in at least four areas of the campus on Thursday, the Daily Princetonian student newspaper reported, including on the door to the main entrance of the campus Center for Jewish Life.

The person posting the fliers was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, the Daily Princetonian reported.

The fliers were from a white nationalist organization called Vanguard America, which bills itself as a group for “White Nationalist American youth working to secure the existence of their people.”

Among the charges made on the flier: “Jews are 10% of Princeton’s students, an overrepresentation of 500%,” and 80 percent of the first Soviet government was Jewish.”

The flier also was posted on the group’s Twitter feed on Thursday, the anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

The fliers were removed after a complaint was called in to the university.

The campus Public Safety is investigating the fliers as a bias incident.

In an email to the campus community, Michele Minter, vice provost for institutional equity and diversity, said: “Princeton is committed to protecting and promoting free expression, but it regards actions that are threatening or harassing based on identity as serious offenses. These flyers were contrary to the values of the university, which seeks to create and maintain an environment free from discrimination and harassment.”