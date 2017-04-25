Ivanka Trump visits Berlin Holocaust memorial

(JTA) — Ivanka Trump visited a Holocaust memorial in Berlin hours after she was booed at the G20 women’s summit in the German capital for defending her father’s record on advocacy for women’s rights.

Trump visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews in Europe late Tuesday afternoon, walking through the concrete slabs, or stelae, with U.S. Embassy personnel and security guards.

Her visit to the memorial came a day after she released a statement in recognition of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Today, we honor the six million Jews whose lives were taken during the Holocaust and pledge #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/4BK0IcxSs3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 24, 2017

“I want my children to live in a world where every country and its leaders pledge to ensure a genocide like the Holocaust will never happen again. I want them to grow up in a world where people are tolerant, inclusive and loving toward one another,” she said in her statement.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump served on a panel at the Group of 20, or G20, summit on women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited Trump to the summit. It was her first international trip as an official representative of the United States.

She was booed by audience members after she praised the record of her father, President Donald Trump, on advocating for women’s rights, according to reports. Trump also acknowledged that she was “rather unfamiliar” with her role as a daughter having a position in her father’s administration.