Palestinian teen attempts stabbing at same West Bank junction as day earlier

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian teen was shot and critically injured after an attempted stabbing attack at the same West Bank junction where a similar attack occurred a day earlier.

The assailants in the two attacks were later identified in Palestinian media as relatives.

The Palestinian teen on Wednesday afternoon ran toward soldiers stationed near the Hawara Junction, at the headquarters of the military’s Samaria Regional Brigade near Nablus, in the northern West Bank. When he attempted to stab the soldiers, they shot him. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah for treatment. No soldiers were injured in the incident.

The assailant was identified by the Palestinian Maan news agency as Saleh Omar Saleh, 16, from the Balata refugee camp in southern Nablus. He is the cousin of the assailant in Tuesday’s incident, identified as Amjad Maher Jaafar, 17, who is also at the same hospital in critical condition.

Also on Wednesday, a Palestinian woman, 24, was arrested at a checkpoint in Hebron after approaching soldiers while waving a knife. She later told investigators she planned to carry out a stabbing attack.