Front door of Milwaukee Jewish elementary school hit with bullet

(JTA) — The front door of a Jewish elementary school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was struck with a bullet.

No one was injured when the bullet hit the glass front door of the Yeshiva Elementary School Friday morning. The bullet broke the glass but did not go in to the school, the local CBS affiliate reported.

The school was not evacuated.

Police believe the bullet was fired in the area but was not intended for the school. They are investigating the shooting and working with the school to locate witnesses.

“It did a little bit of damage to the door. But there was no real security issue in the sense that nobody was threatened. Nobody was in harm’s way at all. Nonetheless, we are taking precautions at this point,” school representative Rabbi Aryeh Borsuk told the local Fox affiliate.

He said all parents were notified of the shooting by email and phone, and staff explained to the students what happened.

A nearby Jewish community center was one of the hundreds of U.S. Jewish institutions to receive called in bomb threats during the first three months of the year.