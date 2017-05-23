Rockets fired on southern Israel from Sinai during Trump’s visit

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A rocket was fired from the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt at southern Israel.

No one was injured and no damage was caused by the rocket fired Tuesday morning. President Donald Trump was visiting the center of the country at the time, the Israeli army said.

The rocket was projected to fall in an unpopulated area, so the Code Red alert was not activated in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. An affiliate of the Islamic State claimed it fired a rocket last month from Sinai into Israel, and in February, the Islamic State-linked Sinai Province group claimed responsibility for a rocket attack from the Sinai on Eilat.