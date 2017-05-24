Lawmakers mark Jewish heritage month with award celebration
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Congress members from both parties participated in a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month taking place in the Capitol.

The event Wednesday included remarks by Sen. Sherrod Brown; D-Ohio; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y.; Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass.; Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill.; as well as the congresswoman who in her first term authored the 2006 law creating Jewish American Heritage month, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

The event, organized by the Friedlander Group, a New York-based PR and lobbying firm, included honors for Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, who founded the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews; as well as Shani Verschleiser, a child welfare expert; and Sparks, a support organization for women in crisis.

President Barack Obama for several years organized White House receptions marking the heritage month.

