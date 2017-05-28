Barbra Streisand announces death of her dog, Sammie, on social media

(JTA) — Barbra Streisand announced the death of her dog, Sammie, on her social media accounts.

“We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her, Streisand, 75, announced on Saturday, including a photo taken of her and Sammie on Mothers Day.

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Streisand once told London-based newspaper The Independent that Sammie is “like the daughter I never had,” the Associated Press reported.

Sammie was a Coton de Tulear breed, also known as the “Royal Dog of Madagascar.” Streisand has owned several dogs of that breed.

Sammie visited Israel with Streisand on a 10-day trip in 2013, where Streisand performed two concerts, the Times of Israel reported.