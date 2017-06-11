Israeli woman detained after streaking through Western Wall plaza

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli woman was detained by police after streaking through the Western Wall Plaza.

The woman removed her clothes on the women’s side of the Plaza on Sunday afternoon and then started walking toward the men’s section.

Security personnel at the Western Wall quickly covered up the woman and then transferred her to police custody.

The woman was not named and her motives were not clear, Israel’s Channel 2 reported.

The woman, 23, from the Jerusalem area, reportedly is mentally ill and was transferred to her parents’ custody, according to Channel 2.