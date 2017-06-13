Israeli soldier dismissed for not stopping Palestinian teen who stabbed him

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli soldier from an elite unit was dismissed for not helping to stop the Palestinian teenager who stabbed him as he guarded the entrance to a West Bank settlement.

The soldier was dismissed from his combat position in the Maglan unit for “not working to neutralize the terrorist as expected of him as a combat soldier in the Israel Defense Forces,” the IDF said Tuesday in a statement.

It is not known if he will be completely removed from the unit.

A Palestinian girl, 16, stabbed the soldier with a screwdriver in front of the Mevo Dotan settlement on June 1. The soldier ran while other troops chased after the assailant and shot her. She later died from her injuries in an Israeli hospital.