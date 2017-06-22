Haredi Orthodox mob in Jerusalem pelts Israeli police with stones, calls soldiers Nazis

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Haredi Orthodox Jews pelted police with stones, eggs and other objects while the officers tried to remove three Israeli soldiers who were being verbally attacked at evening services in Jerusalem.

The three soldiers were in uniform when they entered the synagogue in the haredi Mea Shearim neighborhood on Wednesday night. Residents surrounded the synagogue and prevented the soldiers from leaving, shouting epithets including “Nazis” at them, before the police were arrived, Ynet reported.

Mea Shearim has been the site of several attacks on soldiers in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the son of Orthodox former Knesset member Dov Lipman, who made aliyah from Baltimore in 2004, was attacked on a Friday when he stopped at a religious bookstore to buy a book. A mob surrounded the store and then pushed in through its front door as the owner showed him out the back door, where he was picked up and taken out of the area anonymously by an ambulance.