NY federation asks public to vote on next ‘Big Idea’

NEW YORK (JTA) — New York’s Jewish federation is launching a “Big Idea” contest and asking the public to vote for the recipient of a $250,000 grant.

The contest, whose voting opened Wednesday, will fund a nonprofit with the best idea for making the Jewish community more welcoming and inclusive.

Four finalists were chosen from 32 proposals.

“The ideas submitted were smart, courageous and bold,” Deborah Joselow, chief planning officer of UJA-Federation of New York, said in a statement. “As our second century unfolds, we know that it will take innovative, daring ideas to move us forward.”

The federation is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The four finalists and their “Big Idea” are:

* 70 Faces Media: Chosen, a multimedia web series comprised of essays, videos and podcasts spotlighting Jews who “defy expectations, conventions and stereotypes.” (70 Faces is JTA’s parent company.)

* Central Synagogue: Center for Exploring Judaism, a program at the Manhattan synagogue of classes and counseling for families, individuals and couples, as well as conversion if desired for anyone interested in living Jewishly.

* Friedberg JCC: Camp Ga’avah (Pride), a summer day camp based on Jewish values for LGBTQ youth and their allies, proposed by the JCC in Oceanside, New York.

* The Reut Group: Tikkun Olam Makers, an Israel-based community of innovators bring affordable solutions for the needs of people with disabilities and the elderly to New York.

Members of the public can learn more about the proposals and vote for their favorite here.