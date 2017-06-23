Texas kayak company loses contract for slurring Jews, Mexicans

(JTA) — The city of Fort Worth, Texas, ended ties with a kayak rental company that posted Facebook messages ridiculing white women, Jews and Mexico.

Fort Worth Kayak Adventures, which rents kayaks at the Fort Worth Nature Center, wrote the offensive Facebook post while trying to explain why it recently had to double its rates, NBC 5 reported.

One Facebook post read: “To all you broke-ass hateful know-it-all white women and Facebook trolls that think they are going to J** us down …” After readers complained, the owners deleted the most offensive parts but added this: “The price is set in stone so stop wasting your time. This is NOT Mexico.”

The owners apologized in a June 16 interview with NBC 5.

“We’re truly, truly sorry for everything that was said,” said Lori Tenery, who runs the business with her husband, who she said is Jewish, and daughter. “We hope that you will find it in your hearts to forgive us and give us a chance again and make it right.”

Her daughter, 17, also apologized.

“I can understand completely why people are upset and I make a public apology to that,” the daughter said. “The whole Mexico thing was referring to prices, not people.”

On Wednesday, a post on Fort Worth’s Facebook page said the city “is in the process of terminating our agreement” with the kayak rental company. The city said the company uses the city-owned nature center in exchange for sharing its profits.