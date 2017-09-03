Israel’s Cabinet approves transfer of nearly $17 million for new settlement
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Israel’s Cabinet approves transfer of nearly $17 million for new settlement

Israeli settlers scuffling with security forces during an evacuation operation of the Amona outpost, Feb. 1, 2017. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Cabinet approved the transfer of additional funds to complete infrastructure work on a new settlement to house the evacuated residents of the Amona illegal outpost.

The Cabinet at its weekly meeting Sunday approved a resolution to transfer nearly $17 million to the Interior Ministry to pay for the work on the new Amichai settlement, located near the existing communities of Shiloh and Eli, north of Ramallah. Amichai means “my nation lives.”

Amona’s former residents are currently living in a field school in the Ofra settlement, where they have been since the evacuation from homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in February.

Israel has not established a completely new settlement since the early 1990s, though existing settlements have expanded and once illegal outposts have been retroactively recognized.

SUPORT JTA: Our role has never been more important

Featured Stories

The Latest