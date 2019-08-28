Donate
Traditional Hungarian Crepes: A thinned-out version of the French

By
from The Nosher
(Photo by Steve Viksjo; styled by Khalil Hymore)
This recipe originally appeared on The Nosher.

Palascinata, Hungary’s take on the crepe, are slightly thinner than the French version, thanks to the addition of seltzer water — and perhaps even more delicious. This recipe comes from chef Jeremy Salamon’s grandmother Agi, who cooked them for him throughout his childhood.

Read more of Jeremy’s story here. 

Ingredients:
2 large eggs
1 cup milk, divided into 1/3 cup and 2⁄3 cup
1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
a splash of seltzer
clarified butter

Fillings:
ground toasted walnuts
apricot jam
cinnamon sugar
dried fruits
chestnut puree
sour cream and/or whipped cream

Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Add 1/3 cup of milk and the flour, and beat until combined. Add the remaining milk, salt and vanilla; whisk to combine.

2. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes, then loosen the batter with a splash of seltzer, just before cooking.

3. Heat a small nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium heat. Lightly grease with clarified butter, using a paper towel to wipe off the excess. Hold the pan’s handle in one hand and pour in 3 to 4 tablespoons of the batter, swirling and tilting the pan to spread it in a thin, even layer to coat the bottom of the pan.

4. Let it cook until the top begins to dry. Using a thin spatula, lift one edge of the crepe. Grab the edge with your fingers and flip. Cook on the second side for 10 seconds, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter.

5. Fill the crepes with your desired fillings and roll into logs. Finish with a dollop of sour cream and/or whipped cream.

