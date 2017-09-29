Senate committee wants Jared Kushner to tell all about private email account

(JTA) – Following reports that Jared Kushner used his private email for government business, the U.S. Select Committee on Intelligence urged President Donald Trump’s senior adviser to turn over any document relevant to his communications.

The committee’s chair and vice chair made the request Thursday in writing to a lawyer representing Kushner, who also is the president’s son-in-law.

CNN reported Thursday that Kushner did not disclose in an interview with the committee’s staff the email address that he allegedly used for government business.

Committee Chair Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said the committee “was concerned to learn of this additional email account from the news media, rather than from you, in your closed staff interview” in the letter they wrote dated Sept. 28, which CNN obtained.

Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email account for government business when she served as secretary of state was a recurrent theme in the Trump presidential campaign. Trump repeatedly called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be prosecuted for her alleged misuse of government materials.

Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, told CNN that “it is perfectly normal that the committees would want to make sure that they received all pertinent records. We did review this account at the time and there were no responsive or relevant documents there. The committee was so informed when documents were produced and there is no issue here.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Kushner has been criticized in the past for initially not disclosing more than 100 contacts with foreign leaders, including those from Russia, as well as ownership of a multimillion-dollar tech company with links to Goldman Sachs and businessmen Peter Thiel and George Soros. Kushner, who is Jewish, also was one of three top campaign officials or surrogates who failed to disclose a June 2016 meeting with a woman billed as being with the Russian government and having incriminating information on Clinton.

Separately, the New York Board of Elections corroborated an article that Wired magazine published Wednesday revealing that Kushner was listed as a woman in the voter database. A board spokesman told the New York Post that the designation was a “database error” that has been corrected.