Sheldon Adelson and wife meet Trump to talk about help for Las Vegas victims

(JTA) — Billionaire casino magnate and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson and his doctor wife, Miriam, met with President Donald Trump at the White House to talk about how to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The Adelsons visited the White House on Monday afternoon in a meeting that had been arranged prior to Sunday night’s shooting attack that left at least 58 dead and more than 500 wounded, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Adelson, who lives in Las Vegas, purchased the newspaper in December 2015.

Adelson has not made any public statements about the shooting nor announced any public donations to the recovery efforts.

The White House meeting reportedly had been scheduled to talk policy, but the Adelsons and Trump also discussed the shooting and what they might do to help victims, Andy Abboud, senior vice president of government relations for Adelson’s Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Las Vegas Sands Corp., told the newspaper.

Jared Kushner, the White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, also attended the meeting, according to the report.

The Adelsons were large contributors to Trump’s 2016 presidential run. Adelson reportedly has been pressing Trump to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Adelson also is a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and owns the free daily Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom, which has generally taken a pro-Netanyahu stance.