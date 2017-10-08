Israeli gymnast wins silver medal at World Championships

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli gymnast won a silver medal at the World Gymnastics Championships held in Montreal.

Artem Dolgopyat, 20, earned the silver medal in the floor exercise in the individual apparatus finals.

Dolgopyat came in second behind Japanese gymnast Kenzo Shirai and in front of American Moldauer Yul. It was his first appearance at a world championships. He is coached by Alex Shatilov, who won a bronze medal in the worlds in both 2011 and 2009.

It is the best finish by an Israeli at the World Gymnastics Championships.