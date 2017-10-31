KKK leaves its propaganda in candy bags outside Virginia homes

(JTA) — Several residents in a Virginia town received bags with candy and materials promoting the Ku Klux Klan.

The plastic bags left outside homes in downtown Leesburg on Sunday contained a cartoon that warned of “white extinction” and literature with hateful messages about Jews, African-Americans and liberals, WTOP reported.

Police said the materials seemed to be part of a recruitment effort for the white supremacist hate group and did not target any specific residents, according to WTOP, and that hate speech is protected under the First Amendment.

In recent years, the KKK has left candy bags with recruitment materials in cities around the country.