‘Be patient, Jews come last,’ British shopkeeper tells girl

(JTA) — A Jewish schoolgirl in London was told by a shopkeeper to “be patient, Jews come last.”

The incident last week in Stamford Hill, in Northeast London, was reported by the Stamford Hill Shomrim, a neighborhood watch patrol, to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British watchdog group.

The girl was dropping off items for a parcel service when the shopkeeper, in the middle of serving her, stopped to help another customer. When the girl politely asked for her receipt, so she could leave, the shopkeeper allegedly replied, “Be patient, Jews come last,” the Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement on its website.

The incident has been reported to police.

Stamford Hill is known for its large population of Hasidic Jews.