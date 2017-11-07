Anthony Scaramucci to join Jewish group’s investment trip to Israel

(JTA) — Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will join an Orthodox Jewish group on an investment trip to Israel.

The Wall Street-based Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce will host what it is calling an Executive VIP trip to Israel later this month. Other prominent American business leaders will join the trip, according to the group.

Scaramucci, a financier, spent 10 days at his White House job before being let go in part because of an obscenity-laden interview he gave to The New Yorker magazine.

“My investments are all about belief in markets and Israel is one of the most compelling markets in the world,” Scaramucci said in a statement. “It is a beacon of democracy, an incubator for innovation and is going to be an even larger player in the world economic picture in the future. I couldn’t be more excited to see for myself how this ‘miracle in the desert’ continues to flourish, lead and innovate.”

The group is open to any business that interacts with members of the Orthodox Jewish community, and looks to forge a relationship with the community, according to its website.

“The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is tremendously excited to bring Scaramucci to Israel to build economic bridges between our two great nations,” said Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. “Anthony is a Wall Street powerhouse whose dedication to Israel is steadfast. This trip will make a great relationship, even greater. We look forward to helping him cultivate new worlds of opportunity for both the American and Israeli economies.”

Last month, Scaramucci’s Twitter account posted a tweet asking how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust. He apologized and pledged $25,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.