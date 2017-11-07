Apple sued by Israeli company over phone camera patents

(JTA) — An Israeli company filed a lawsuit against Apple claiming the tech giant is using its patented phone camera technology in two iPhone models.

Corephotonics, a Tel Aviv-based startup founded in 2012 by Tel Aviv University Professor David Mendlovic, filed its suit on Monday involving the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

According to MacRumors, the lawsuit alleges that Apple has infringed on four Corephotonics patents: two on mini telephoto lens assembly, one on dual aperture zoom digital cameras and one on high-resolution thin multi-aperture imaging systems.

The lawsuit describes how Corephotonics reached out to Apple to license its technology and received initial praise before relations turned sour.

“Apple’s lead negotiator expressed contempt for Corephotonics’ patents, telling Dr. Mendlovic and others that even if Apple infringed, it would take years and millions of dollars in litigation before Apple might have to pay something,” the complaint reads.

Corephotonics is seeking an unspecified amount to cover its legal expenses and additional damages. It also wants Apple to stop using its patented technology immediately.

Apple just released its latest model, the iPhone X, but it is not included in the lawsuit because the complaint was prepared before the release in stores last week.