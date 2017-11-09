Bomb threat faxed to Orthodox Jewish high school in New York

(JTA) — An Orthodox Jewish high school on Long Island, New York, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was faxed on Wednesday afternoon to the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway, school leaders said in a letter to the school community posted on its Facebook page. The message said that a bomb had been planted on school property.

Following protocol, the school notified police and evacuated the building, taking the students to a nearby synagogue.

4th Police Precinct’s K-9 unit inspected the building and did not find any explosive device. The building was cleared and evening activities on the campus took place as usual, according to the letter.

Police are investigating to find out who sent the letter.