Israeli journalist says former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert sexually harassed her

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli journalist has alleged that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert sexually harassed her.

Army Radio reporter Hadas Shteif on Saturday said at an event in central Israel that the alleged incident took place many years ago at a studio of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

During an address, she said that Olmert pushed her up against a wall and whispered in her ear before licking it. She said she immediately pushed him away.

Olmert, who was freed from Israeli prison in July after serving two-thirds of a 27-month sentence for corruption, has denied that the incident took place.

Shteif later said in a post on Facebook that two other women had messaged her, saying that they also had been sexually harassed by Olmert. She also posted that she had told several people about Olmert’s actions at the time of the incident.

Olmert’s former secretary, Rachael Risby-Raz, in a post on Facebook following Shteif’s accusation, said the former prime minister respects women and that he is “not that kind of person.”

Shteif made the accusation in response to an audience member’s question as to whether she ever had been sexually harassed.