Gwyneth Paltrow, TV exec Brad Falchuk reportedly engaged

(JTA) — Gwyneth Paltrow and television executive Brad Falchuk are engaged after more than three years of dating, Us Weekly reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The couple met on the set of the since-ended drama “Glee,” where Falchuk served as executive producer, when Paltrow guest starred as a singing substitute teacher in 2014.

Falchuk, 46, who was also a co-creator, writer and director for “Glee,” and is now executive producer of “American Horror Story,” is the son of former national Hadassah President Nancy Falchuk.

According to Us, the couple was planning to keep their engagement to themselves for a while, and that Paltrow was waiting to announce it on her website. But they have already taken engagement photos, an unnamed source told the magazine.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 11 years. Though they announced that they would split up in March 2014 – calling it “conscious uncoupling” – their divorce was not finalized until May 2016. They have two children. Falchuk also is divorced with two children.

Paltrow, who won an Oscar for best actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love,” reportedly is a follower of Kabbalah. She is the daughter of a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother, the actress Blythe Danner.