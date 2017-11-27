Conservative movement launches hotline for reporting sexual impropriety, in response to allegation by former USY member

(JTA) — The Conservative movement has launched a hotline for reporting sexual impropriety in response to an allegation by a former member of its youth movement that he was inappropriately touched by a staff member.

Last week, the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism launched an investigation into the allegation, made by a former United Synagogue Youth member who in a Facebook post named a male former senior staff member in the 1980s as the perpetrator.

On Monday, the Conservative umbrella group launched a confidential phone hotline as well as an email address for reporting sexual assault or harassment.

“At this moment we have a very serious allegation, and we thought it was necessary to be public that that allegation has been made and to invite people that may have been victimized to contact us to so we can gather more information and determine next steps,” USCJ CEO Rabbi Steven Wernick told JTA on Monday.

Wernick said USCJ had attempted to contact the former USY member several times to learn more about the claim but that he had not responded. A public Facebook post did not name the alleged abuser; the accused was named in a closed group. The alleged abuser was “a long-standing member of our staff for whom we’ve had no previous anything to question his integrity or service,” Wernick said. The man no longer works for USY in a full-time capacity, Wernick said, and contract work he was doing for the organization was suspended upon the investigation’s launch.

In 2011 the group instituted a series of policies, procedures and training for all USCJ staff in regard to sexual harassment and child protective issues.

“This is unfortunately something that does occur within the Jewish community, and we’ve been very persistent in the way in which we’ve responded to it,” said Wernick, who has headed USCJ since 2009.

Since then, USCJ has probed two allegations of inappropriate behavior, Wernick said. Those include allegations made against Sheldon Mitchell, a Jewish youth and USY leader in the Bay Area who was accused posthumously of molesting boys in the 1960s and ’70s, and that of another USY volunteer who was accused of having acted inappropriately in the ’90s. USCJ’s probe was not able to substantiate any allegations against Mitchell in USY programs but the organization did sever its relationship with the second volunteer after it found the allegation credible.

“We are committed to be a place of Jewish values and a safe space for everybody in our charge, and this response to this allegation is demonstrative of that commitment” Wernick said.

NCSY, the youth group sponsored by the Orthodox Union, put in place a set of policies relating to sexual impropriety in 2001, a year after The Jewish Week reported that Director of Regions Rabbi Baruch Lanner had sexually abused more than a dozen youth group participants. Lanner was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2002 and released on parole in 2008.

“Since then we’ve maintained a high level of standards, policies, procedures,” said Keevy Fried, NCSY associate international director, adding that “the safety and security of our participants is our number one priority.”

NFTY, the Reform youth movement, handles allegations of sexual harassment or assault on a case-by-case basis, said Managing Director Beth Rodin.

“We don’t have a specific set of policies except that we respond to everything in partnership with the community affected, in partnership with the family affected. Every situation is so nuanced, but our bottom line policy is that we don’t allow this to be part of our community,” she said.