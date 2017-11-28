Three Israeli universities ranked among world’s top 100 most innovative

(JTA) — Three Israeli universities were ranked in the top 100 most innovative universities in the world on an annual list by Reuters.

The Hebrew University was 82nd, climbing 12 spots from last year. Tel Aviv University was ranked 88 and The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology was 89.

The Reuters analysis identifies the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. The ranking is based on a number of indicators, including patent filings and research paper citations.

Reuters cited The Hebrew University’s technology transfer company, Yissum Research Development Company, as bringing students’ and researchers’ technologies and discoveries to market, with 10,000 registered patents covering 2,800 inventions, more than 900 licensed technologies, and the launch of 125 startups.

Stanford was ranked first for the third consecutive year, followed by MIT and Harvard.

Overall, the top 100 consists of 51 universities based in North America, 26 in Europe, 20 in Asia and the three in Israel — the only schools ranked from the Middle East.