Rocket fired from Gaza lands at entrance to kindergarten in Sderot

JERUSALEM (JTA) — One of at least three rockets fired from Gaza on southern Israel landed at the entrance of a kindergarten in the town of Sderot.

The rockets were fired on Friday night, when school was not in session. The kindergarten building was damaged by the rocket. A second rocket landed on a residential street in Sderot, damaging a car and a home. A third was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Several town residents sought medical help for anxiety. Police visited the scene of the attack on Saturday night.

In response, Israel late on Friday night launched air strikes on Hamas military installations in Gaza, killing two Hamas operatives.

On Sunday, an Israeli girl, 9, was injured by a rock thrown by Palestinians at the car in which she was riding in the Etzion bloc of the West Bank.

Also on Sunday, about 30 students from Tel Aviv University demonstrated on campus against the decision by the United States to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Some of the demonstrators wore keffiyehs, others carried Palestinian flags and chanted “With spirit and blood we will redeem Palestine,” as well as “Jerusalem is Arab.”

Palestinians and Arabs in Israel have been protesting, in some cases violently, following the U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday.