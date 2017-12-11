Muslim financial chief of NY Jewish museum sues with claims he was pushed out over his religion

(JTA) — The chief financial officer of New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage has filed a federal lawsuit saying he was pushed out of his position because he is Muslim.

Mohad Athar alleges in his suit filed last week in a Manhattan court that he received false poor performance reviews after Michael Glickman became CEO of the museum in 2016. He said Glickman also made racial slurs, the New York Post reported.

“I am a Muslim. This is a Jewish institution. I never discussed my religion with anyone at the museum,” Athar told the Post in an article published Saturday.

Athar had been the museum’s CFO for seven years when Glickman was hired.

According to the lawsuit, Glickman immediately created a new financial position and hired one of his friends for the post, requiring Athar to report to her, the Post reported. Glickman also said that Athar did not know how to process payroll, which Athar said he has been doing for 21 years, including 11 at the museum.

The museum did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.