Jerusalem municipality distributing free Christmas trees
Jason Heeney searching for a Christmas tree at the Jewish National Fund forest in Givat Yeshayahu, Israel in 2013. (Ben Sales)

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Jerusalem municipality is preparing for Christmas, including the annual Christmas tree distribution.

The city will distribute 150 free Christmas trees to Jerusalem residents next week.

Meanwhile, the municipality is hanging Christmas lights and flags in predominately Christian neighborhoods. In addition, the city is preparing for Christmas pilgrimages and processionals.

Christmas trees also are being distributed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, and are available for about $20. The trees being distributed are six-foot-tall Arizona cypresses.

