Ben Gurion Airport to undergo $1.43 billion upgrade

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport will undergo upgrades and expansions at a cost of $1.43 billion.

The Israel Airport Authority announced the plans on Monday, saying the upgrades are necessary to accommodate an expected 50 percent increase in passenger turnover in the next five years, the Israeli business daily Calcalist reported.

Earlier this week, the airport welcomed 2017’s 20 millionth passenger, according to Calcalist.

Among the scheduled upgrades: 86 additional check-in stations, more stations for self check-in, plus six more luggage-screening machines. The airport also will add eight passenger boarding bridges and two additional shuttle gates.

Construction of a new Terminal 2 is scheduled to absorb domestic flights after the closure of Tel Aviv’s Sde Dov airport, the business daily Globes reported.